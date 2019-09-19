Three die and over 100 injured in repair attempts in typhoon-hit Chiba

At least three people have died and 101 people were injured while attempting repairs on houses and other facilities in Chiba Prefecture after Typhoon Faxai pounded the Kanto region earlier this month, according to a Kyodo tally.

The prefectural government calls on local residents to seek help from professionals who can safely work at height while attaching sheets of plastic and performing repairs to damaged roofs.

According to the tally, which is based on information from local fire departments, a 61-year-old man died after a fall while trying to repair the roof of his house in the city of Kimitsu on Sept. 10.

In the city of Isumi, a 94-year-old man was confirmed dead on Tuesday after falling from his roof while attempting to repair tiles. In Ichihara, another man was found dead on Sept. 11, apparently after falling from a second-floor rooftop onto a section of roof over the first floor of the building.

In addition to the three deaths, many people were injured while working at height to repair roofs or drainpipes. Some fell from ladders during such efforts.

According to the prefectural government, about 6,300 houses are known to have been damaged by strong winds as Typhoon Faxai devastated the area on Sept. 9.

The figure is expected to rise as local authorities acquire a full picture of the storm damage, particularly in the hard-hit southern area of the Boso Peninsula.

At the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Chiba Gov. Kensaku Morita met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday and asked for the early designation of the typhoon as a serious disaster so that the central government can financially assist local government reconstruction efforts.

Abe told Morita that the government is doing its utmost.

In Chiba Prefecture, some 37,000 houses remained without power as of midnight Wednesday.