Niigata principal and another man arrested for allegedly paying for sex with teenage boy

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – Two men including a 58-year-old principal of an elementary school have been arrested for allegedly paying for sex with a high school boy in March, police said Wednesday.

Koichi Miyajima, the principal of an elementary school in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, and Katsuhiro Kohashi, a 37-year-old company employee in the city of Kawasaki, are suspected of engaging in an indecent act with a 17-year-old student at a hotel in Osaka on March 23 in exchange for ¥50,000 ($460), which they allegedly paid later through the Line Pay service.

The two came to know the boy separately through a video distribution website last year. Since last fall, the two men and the boy had all been in contact with each other via a membership social networking site.

According to the police, they have admitted to the charge, with Miyajima saying he could not contain his sexual desire.

In July, the police raided Miyajima’s home in Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, on suspicion of asking a junior high school boy to send indecent photos.

Data found on Miyajima’s smartphone enabled police to build the March prostitution case involving the two men.

Education board officials form the city of Nagaoka hold a news conference on Wednesday after the arrest of an elementary school principal for allegedly paying for sex with a high school boy. | KYODO

