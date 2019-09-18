Homeless people live in tents downtown Los Angeles Tuesday. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he hopes President Donald Trump will work with the city to end homelessness as the president visits California for a series of fundraisers. | AP

World / Social Issues

Trump takes aim at blue state California over homeless crisis

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – U.S. President Donald Trump hit out at California Tuesday over the handling of its homelessness crisis, which he said was destroying cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles and prompting foreign residents to flee.

“We can’t let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what’s happening,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed to the overwhelmingly Democratic state for a two-day visit.

“And I’m speaking to tenants — in some cases foreign people, foreign tenants — but they have, where they’re tenants in buildings throughout various cities in California, and other places … where they want to leave the country. They can’t believe what’s happening.”

Trump, who has ramped up his criticism of California over its homelessness crisis and other issues ahead of the 2020 election, said he was mulling the creation of an “individual task force” to tackle homelessness.

“We have people living in our … best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings … where people in those buildings pay tremendous taxes, where they went to those locations because of the prestige,” he said.

“In many cases, they came from other countries and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents.

“Hundreds and hundreds of tents and people living at the entrance to their office building. And they want to leave. And the people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up.”

Trump, who has previously described the state’s homeless crisis as “disgusting,” said he planned to discuss the issue with Ben Carson, who heads the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

An estimated 130,000 people are homeless in California, with some 59,000 of them in Los Angeles County.

Trump has threatened a federal crackdown to deal with the problem and last week several officials from his administration visited Los Angeles and met with local officials.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

North Carolina's 9th District Republican candidate Dan Bishop (left) and South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Sept. 9.
Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham calls attack on Saudi oil installations an 'act of war'
Several U.S. lawmakers urged caution Tuesday in countering recent attacks on Saudi oil installations, but Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham branded the incident an "act of war" that merits a decis...
Candidates (from left) Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beitenu party boss Avigdor Lieberman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Likud are seen in this photo combo.
Exit polls signal setback for Israel's Netanyahu in election
In an apparent setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the longtime Israeli leader on Tuesday fell short of securing a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies in national elections,...
Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Lewandowski promised to "be as sincere in my answers as the committee is in its questions" in a combative opening statement challenging the committee's investigation of the president and his associates.
Trump ex-aide Corey Lewandowski stonewalls at impeachment hearing with House Democrats
Democrats' first impeachment hearing quickly turned hostile Tuesday as their sole witness, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, stonewalled many of their questions and said they were "f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Homeless people live in tents downtown Los Angeles Tuesday. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he hopes President Donald Trump will work with the city to end homelessness as the president visits California for a series of fundraisers. | AP Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti talks during an interview about homelessness in Los Angeles last year. Garcetti says he hopes President Donald Trump will work with the city to end homelessness as the president visits California for a series of fundraisers. Garcetti says the federal government could aid Los Angeles with surplus property or money to create additional shelters. Garcetti says he has not been invited to meet with the president. | AP

, , , , ,