Labor ministry suggests hiking minimum wage by ¥27 to raise Japan average above ¥900

A labor ministry panel subcommittee Wednesday decided to suggest raising minimum wages across the country in fiscal 2019 by ¥27 from the previous year to an average of ¥901 per hour.

The proposal marks the second consecutive year of record-high increase, eclipsing the fiscal 2018 hike of ¥26. It will also be the first time for the national average to exceed the ¥900 mark.

The Central Minimum Wages Council will present the proposal to labor minister Takumi Nemoto on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the recommendation, relevant panels of the country’s 47 prefectures are expected to decide their respective minimum wage levels as early as August for application from around October.

According to the new wage standard set by the subcommittee of the council, Tokyo would see the highest floor wage, at ¥1,013 per hour, followed by neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, at ¥1,011. It will be the first time for the minimum hourly wage to exceed ¥1,000 in any prefecture.

Kagoshima Prefecture would have the lowest minimum wage, at ¥787.

The minimum wage will rise by ¥28 in Tokyo and five other prefectures, ¥27 in Kyoto and 10 other prefectures, and ¥26 in the 30 other prefectures.

The rate of the suggested average minimum wage hike for fiscal 2019 across the nation is 3.09 percent, similar to the levels in fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018.

In fiscal 2018, the average minimum wage suggested by the panel stood at ¥874.

In its recently compiled economic and fiscal policy guidelines, the government set a goal of raising the average minimum hourly wage to ¥1,000 very soon.

Demanding that the minimum wage be at least ¥800 to help reduce disparities between urban and rural areas, the labor side had called for the floor wage in Kagoshima, which stood at ¥761 in fiscal 2018, the lowest among the 47 prefectures, to be raised by ¥39 in fiscal 2019 to reach the ¥800 mark.

Meanwhile, the management side, as always, had been cautious, citing the average salary hike of 1.3 percent at small companies for fiscal 2019.

People working near the minimum wage line are mostly part-timers and other nonregular workers. The wage hike will help improve their lives, but at the same time will cause heavier financial burdens on employers, analysts said.