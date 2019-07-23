An election worker in Tokyo carries an unopened ballot box Sunday evening after voting ended for the Upper House election. | REUTERS

Japanese legal group sues to undo Upper House election over vote-value disparities

JIJI

A group of lawyers on Monday filed lawsuits with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country, seeking to invalidate the results of the Upper House election.

The lawyers claim the election, which was held on Sunday, was unconstitutional because of nationwide disparities in the values of votes.

Rulings in the 14 lawsuits will be issued by autumn this year. If any of them are appealed, the Supreme Court may end up issuing a collective verdict.

“While the situation has improved, we’re looking to bring about an election in which the weight of one vote is the same (in all constituencies),” said Noriyuki Okuyama, a lawyer who filed one of the lawsuits at the Sapporo High Court, told reporters.

In September 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that the July 2016 Upper House election was constitutional, praising measures taken to reduce the vote-value gaps, including the integration of two pairs of sparsely populated but neighboring prefectures in the west into single constituencies.

On Sunday, the number of Upper House seats that were up for grabs rose by three under last year’s legal revision. The number of voters per seat was the highest in Miyagi Prefecture and the lowest in Fukui, meaning the value of the Fukui votes was 3 times the value of the Miyagi votes. That figure is only a slight improvement from the maximum gap of 3.08 times that was logged in the previous Upper House election in 2016.

The lawyers said that a vote-value gap of around three times is abnormal and that lawmakers’ efforts to resolve the disparities are not being made continuously. They also said that Sunday’s election defied the Constitution’s call for elections that are proportional to the population, and demanded it be redone for all 45 electoral districts.

After filing the lawsuits, the lawyers said at a news conference that equality remains distant despite the improvements and that the disparity even widened in some constituencies, adding it will continue to call on the Diet to keep making efforts to correct the situation.

Another group of lawyers filed a similar lawsuit with the Hiroshima High Court on Monday and plans to file an another with Tokyo High Court shortly.

An election worker in Tokyo carries an unopened ballot box Sunday evening after voting ended for the Upper House election. | REUTERS

