President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, North Carolina, Wednesday. | AP

World / Politics

Trump resumes attack on Democratic lawmakers in 'the Squad' and demands their apology

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump drew fresh criticism on Sunday with an eighth day of attacks on the four progressive Democratic Congresswomen known as “the Squad,” whom he said he didn’t believe were “capable of loving our country” and should apologize for “hateful” comments.

Sunday’s Twitter message came after the president said on July 14 that the women, all minorities, should “go back” to the “corrupt and inept” countries they came from — a message condemned by Democrats and some Republicans as racist and divisive.

Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The latest tweet came minutes after a segment on one of the lawmakers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on Fox News Channel.

Three of the women of the Squad — Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — were born in the U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was born in Somalia and immigrated as a child.

Trump last week briefly attempted to distance himself after people attending his campaign rally in North Carolina started a “send her back” chant in response to his criticism of Omar. Since then, though, he’s reversed that disavowal, saying the people at the rally were “incredible patriots.”

By contrast, Trump called the women of the Squad, all first-term lawmakers, “weak & insecure people” who are “destroying the Democrat Party.”

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday that Trump is “worst than a racist” and compared the president to George Wallace, a former governor of Alabama known as an opponent of the civil rights movement.

“He’s actually using racist tropes and language for political gain, to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself,” Booker said on CNN’s “State of the Union. “This is somebody who is very similar to George Wallace, to racists who use the exact same language.”

White House adviser Stephen Miller, who has drafted some of the president’s most hawkish immigration policies, defended Trump on “Fox News Sunday.”

Miller said there was a difference between Ocasio-Cortez’s use of the word “garbage” to illustrate the need for more ambitious policy initiatives, policies, and Trump’s use of the term in a 2014 tweet, when he said of former President Barack Obama: “Everything he touches turns to garbage!”

Trump last week falsely claimed that Ocasio-Cortez had termed U.S. people “garbage.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said on CNN that he’d like to see “everybody tone down their rhetoric.” Asked about Trump’s latest tweet, Johnson said “that’s his opinion and I don’t agree with it.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Alex Paladino cools off at the Eakins Oval fountain in Philadelphia on Sunday. The East Coast on Sunday sweated through another day of heat and humidity in a stretch of weather so oppressive that organizers in Boston canceled a road race, Delaware Civil War re-enactors got the day off and the New York Police Department implored residents to take it easy.
Record-breaking U.S. heat wave nears end, but others expected to follow
The United States sweltered in dangerously hot weather on Sunday, with major cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington broiling in temperatures that rose into triple digits Fahrenhe...
Conservative leadership contender Boris Johnson holds up kippered fish in plastic packaging as he speaks at the final Conservative Party leadership election hustings in London on Wednesday. Brandishing a kipper at a packed campaign event, Johnson railed against EU red tape that he said was punishing the producer of the smoked fish, but Brussels later insisted any such regulations are actually British.
Boris Johnson says technology can enable trade deal that breaks Brexit deadlock
Boris Johnson, favored to become Britain's new prime minister, said on Sunday the country could reach a free trade deal to leave the European Union that would remove the need for one of the more pr...
Author, comedian and co-founder of the Yippie party as well as stand-up satirist Paul Krassner, 77, poses at his home in Desert Hot Springs, California, in 2009. Krassner, the publisher, author and radical political activist on the front lines of 1960s counterculture who helped tie together his loose-knit prankster group by naming them the Yippies, has died. He was 87.
1960s prankster Paul Krassner, who named Yippies, dies at 87
Paul Krassner, the publisher, author and radical political activist on the front lines of 1960s counterculture who helped tie together his loose-knit prankster group by naming them the Yippies, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, North Carolina, Wednesday. | AP Rep. Ayanna Pressley speaks as (from left) Reps./ Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a press conference to address remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 15. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,