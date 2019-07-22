A campaign banner announcing the boycott of Japanese products is seen at a market in Seoul on Saturday. The banner reads "We don't sell Japanese products." | REUTERS

Business

Uniqlo operator apologizes for saying South Korea boycott won't last long

Bloomberg

Japan’s largest clothing maker Fast Retailing Co. issued an apology on its Korean website for remarks that angered Korean customers amid the trade spat between Japan and South Korea.

At its earnings news conference on July 11, the Uniqlo owner’s chief financial officer Takeshi Okazaki said he “thinks” that the impact of a boycott of Japanese goods wouldn’t last long.

In its statement, Fast Retailing clarified that the remarks were intended to mean that the company “hoped” the impact wouldn’t be long-lasting, and apologized for upsetting Korean customers.

The remarks were “insufficient,” it said, and unintentionally conveyed the impression that the company expected the boycott movement wouldn’t last long. It also posted the remarks on its Japanese website.

Credit-card purchases at Uniqlo stores in South Korea dropped 26 percent recently, according to an analysis by a credit card company cited by the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government workspace is less crowded Monday morning as workers begin to telecommute and stagger work shifts as part of a trial to help ease traffic jams and commuter congestion during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Thousands take part in trial as Tokyo eyes easing traffic jams, commuting crowds during 2020 Games
By using telecommuting and staggered working hours, the central and local governments as well as companies in Tokyo on Monday began a trial to help ease traffic jams and commuter congestion aboard ...
Image Not Available
Greenback firms above ¥107.80 in Tokyo after U.S. rate cut speculation wanes
The dollar was firmer above ¥107.80 in late Tokyo trading Monday after expectations for a big interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at &#...
Using artificial intelligence to create personalized food is a "lofty goal," says MIT researcher John de la Parra, but not likely one to become reality soon.
Kitchen disruption on the horizon as tech firms add AI, big data to food production
Looking for that perfect recipe, or a new flavor combination that delights the senses? Increasingly, players in the food industry are embracing artificial intelligence to better understan...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A campaign banner announcing the boycott of Japanese products is seen at a market in Seoul on Saturday. The banner reads "We don't sell Japanese products." | REUTERS

, , , , , ,