Business

Japan logs goods trade deficit of ¥888.8 billion in first half of 2019

Kyodo

Japan logged a goods trade deficit of ¥888.8 billion ($8.2 billion) in the first half of 2019, weighed down by sluggish exports to other Asian countries amid intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China, government data showed Thursday.

The trade deficit followed a ¥1.8 trillion deficit in the second half of last year, according to a preliminary report by the Finance Ministry.

During the January to June period, exports fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier to ¥38.24 trillion and imports decreased 1.1 percent to ¥39.13 trillion. Both exports and imports were down for the first time in five six-month periods.

By region, Japan’s China-bound exports, such as semiconductor manufacturing equipment and auto parts, dropped 8.2 percent from a year earlier. Imports from China, including computers and televisions, inched up 0.1 percent, leaving Japan with a deficit of ¥2.05 trillion.

For the whole of Asia, including China, Japan’s surplus tumbled 41.9 percent to ¥1.73 trillion amid declines in exports of semiconductor manufacturing machinery to South Korea.

Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, pointed out that exports to the entire Asia region, including South Korea, remained lackluster, affected by a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

“It is hard to foresee (Japan’s) exports picking up in the near future despite expectations for improvement in the second half of the year,” said Shinke, adding that it is likely to take some more time before Beijing’s stimulus steps produce an effect.

The world’s third-largest economy recorded a surplus of ¥3.46 trillion with the United States, helped by robust demand for Japanese cars despite President Donald Trump’s drive to cut his country’s massive deficits with its trading partners.

In the first six months of 2019, Japan saw a ¥239.1 billion deficit with the European Union amid falls in exports of ships and motorcycles.

In June alone, Japan recorded a trade surplus of ¥589.5 billion, with exports shrinking 6.7 percent and imports declining 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Finance Minister Taro Aso (front row, first from right) joins Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers in Chantilly, France, on Wednesday.
Fear of Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency initiative dominates discussion at tense G7 meeting in Fr...
Fear of Facebook Inc.'s Libra initiative proved common ground for global finance chiefs as they met to discuss more contentious issues, from digital taxation to the economic outlook, on Wednesday. ...
Image Not Available
Lack of sunshine cools sales of summer products in Japan
A severe lack of sunshine in the Kanto region is cooling sales of summer products, while the temperatures, unusual for this time of the year, are also generating unseasonal demand for hot drinks an...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall on stronger yen, weak U.S. equities
Stocks tumbled on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, hurt by a stronger yen as well as weak U.S. and Shanghai equities, sending the key Nikkei average below 21,000 briefly. The 225-is...

,