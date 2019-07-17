Judge mulls whether Trump friend Roger Stone broke gag order

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump who was charged in the Russia investigation, repeatedly violated a judge’s gag order by publicly disparaging on social media the case against him and the broader election interference probe, federal prosecutors argued Tuesday.

Defense lawyers said nothing Stone posted on social media ran afoul of the judge’s order or will prevent an unbiased jury from hearing the case.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who imposed the order in February after Stone posted a photo of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun, did not immediately rule on whether Stone had violated her decree or say what, if anything, she would do about it. She was expected to announce her decision Tuesday afternoon.

The arguments underscored how some of the Trump aides charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation have repeatedly tested the limits of the court. While most defendants normally look to avoid the government’s ire, Stone has regularly thumbed his nose at the prosecution with Instagram posts to tens of thousands of followers that denigrate the Mueller investigation. Another defendant, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was jailed before trial after Jackson found that he had improperly contacted a witness in the case. And George Papadopoulos, another ex-aide, attacked the Mueller probe after his sentencing last year.

Stone is charged with witness tampering and lying to congressional lawmakers in their investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

At issue Tuesday is whether the outspoken Stone can be further restricted from publicly discussing the case and whether additional conditions — such as a fine — could be imposed ahead of trial. Prosecutors did not seek to have him held in contempt or jailed.

In court Tuesday, Jackson went through Stone’s posts one-by-one with defense lawyer Bruce Rogow to ask if he believed they ran afoul of her order. The posts included screenshots of news coverage calling into question the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia had hacked Democratic email accounts. Another post asked “Who Framed Roger Stone?” a riff on the popular 1980s film, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

In each instance, Rogow said the posts did not violate the order. He said the order was so broad that anything beyond saying “Hello, I’m Roger Stone,” could conceivably, and unfairly, be viewed as a violation.

“I understand how one can look at them and come to the conclusion that, yes, they were at the line or crossed the line,” Rogow said. “But Mr. Stone has tried to hew to the line.”

He said Stone was using social media to communicate to others what is happening in the case “but not doing it in a way to infect or affect what the whole underlying reason is for the court order” — to ensure an impartial jury and a fair trial.

But Jackson said another, more basic question was of concern: whether Stone violated her original order.