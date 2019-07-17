Sharp considers handing out bonuses to employees four times a year

Sharp Corp. will consider giving its employees bonuses four times a year to reflect quarterly business performance as a way to prompt them to change their mindset, President and Chairman Tai Jeng-wu told reporters Tuesday.

After proposing the new system to its labor union, the major electronics maker aims to introduce it in fiscal 2020 at the earliest. Currently, Sharp pays bonuses twice a year.

In fiscal 2019, which started in April, the company introduced a system that reflects the half-year business performance of employees and their departments in the amount of bonuses.

By more closely linking business performance and bonuses, Sharp is hoping to create a clearer performance-based rating system, Tai said.