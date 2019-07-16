Police investigate a home where a where a 17-year-old high school student was stabbed in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, by a suspected intruder Tuesday. | KYODO

National

Police hunt for suspect after boy, 17, stabbed at Saitama home

Kyodo

SAITAMA - A 17-year-old male high school student was stabbed early Tuesday at his home in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, by a suspected intruder, police said.

The boy sustained wounds to his neck and other parts of his body, but the injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities. Police said they had received an emergency call around 3:30 a.m.

The boy’s 42-year-old father told police he was on the first floor when he heard a scream from the boy’s second-floor bedroom.

He then saw his son running out of his room followed by a man in dark clothes, believed to be in his 20s or 30s and about 175 cm tall.

Police are treating the incident as a case of attempted murder.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Two Japan Post Holdings Co. units said they will check the insurance policies of every client following recent revelations that inappropriate sales practices may have harmed the interests of more than 90,000 policyholders.
Japan Post Holdings Co. units to check terms of all customers' insurance policies
Japan Post Insurance Co. and Japan Post Co. will look into all outstanding life insurance policies sold by them to examine whether the terms of the contracts meet the demands of customers, compa...
Laser mapping displays a message outside the observation deck of Tokyo Skytree on Sunday. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will open on July 24 next year.
Large-scale test to relieve 2020 Games congestion set for next week
A large-scale trial to relieve traffic congestion expected during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will kick off next Monday, about a year before the quadrennial sporting events begin. ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo couple arrested for pouring scalding water over 11-year-old boy in 2015
A couple in Tokyo were arrested Monday for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old boy who was living with them four years ago, police said. The boy suffered burns to his abdomen, back and feet that re...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police investigate a home where a where a 17-year-old high school student was stabbed in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, by a suspected intruder Tuesday. | KYODO

, ,