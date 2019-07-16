Police hunt for suspect after boy, 17, stabbed at Saitama home

A 17-year-old male high school student was stabbed early Tuesday at his home in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, by a suspected intruder, police said.

The boy sustained wounds to his neck and other parts of his body, but the injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities. Police said they had received an emergency call around 3:30 a.m.

The boy’s 42-year-old father told police he was on the first floor when he heard a scream from the boy’s second-floor bedroom.

He then saw his son running out of his room followed by a man in dark clothes, believed to be in his 20s or 30s and about 175 cm tall.

Police are treating the incident as a case of attempted murder.