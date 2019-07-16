National

Japan to increase number of takeoff and landing slots at Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport

JIJI

Japan will increase the number of takeoff and landing slots at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido by 20 percent in spring 2020, transport minister Keiichi Ishii said Tuesday.

The number of slots per hour will be expanded to 50 from the current 42, Ishii told a news conference.

The increase will not only strengthen the airport’s capacity but also allow the country to take greater advantage of increasing travel demand from overseas visitors.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave a campaign speech in Sapporo ahead of the upcoming House of Councilors election in which he pledged to increase the slots by 20 percent.

“I want more people to enjoy Hokkaido’s magnificence,” Abe said.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Keiichi Ishii is seen soon after being reappointed transport minister last October. | KYODO

