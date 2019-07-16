Emperor Emeritus Akihito suffers bout of cerebral anemia due to fatigue from regular checkup

Emperor Emeritus Akihito suffered a bout of severe cerebral anemia last week, Imperial Household Agency officials said Tuesday.

The 85-year-old former emperor’s anemia on Thursday is believed to have been the result of fatigue from a regular health checkup. He was unable to stay standing up at one point, but has since recovered.

According to the agency, the retired emperor and his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, underwent physical examinations at the University of Tokyo Hospital and the Imperial Household Agency Hospital over the period beginning July 9 through to Monday.

The former emperor fell ill when the couple was about to have dinner on Thursday at the Fukiage residence inside the Imperial Palace, where the two currently reside. He had had physical examinations in the morning and the afternoon.

The emperor emeritus was immediately treated by the imperial doctor, and he regained his health after resting at the residence. His health checkup for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed.

The agency also revealed that the 84-year-old former empress was told she had to be re-examined for portions of the tests.

The results of the examinations will be made public at a later date.