Vegetable prices have risen in Tokyo after over two weeks of cloudy and rainy weather. | KYODO

Business

Rainy weather affecting Tokyo vegetable prices

Kyodo

Over two weeks of cloudy and rainy days in Tokyo and nearby areas has resulted in higher vegetable prices and sluggish sales of summer clothing.

Tokyo has seen less than 3 hours of sunlight per day from June 27.

Vegetable prices at wholesale markets in the capital have shot up because of the poor weather, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, with cucumber prices around 70 percent higher than usual.

On Tuesday, temperatures were unseasonably cool with little sunlight, with only 22.1 C recorded in Tokyo and 21.9 C in Yokohama, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The cool weather can be explained by an anticyclone in the Sea of Okhotsk that is sending cold humid air from the north towards northern and eastern Japan.

Sunny weather is expected starting next week, with temperatures rising and returning to normal, the weather agency said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

This building in Tokyo's Minato Ward houses Morinaga Milk Industry Co. and Morinaga & Co.
Morinaga Milk to again consider business merger with snack-maker Morinaga & Co.
Dairy producer Morinaga Milk Industry Co. is mulling setting up an advisory panel of outside experts with an eye toward exploring business integration with snack-maker Morinaga & Co., source...
Bitpoint Japan President Genki Oda holds a news conference on Tuesday in Tokyo.
About 50,000 Bitpoint Japan customers had cryptocurrency stolen
Cryptocurrency exchange operator Bitpoint Japan Co. said Tuesday that around half of its 110,000 customers have been victimized by the recent hacking in which digital currencies worth ¥3.02...
Image Not Available
Dollar weakens to around ¥108 in Tokyo trading
The dollar eased to levels around ¥108 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, pressured by profit-taking. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.05-06, down from ¥108.36 at the same time Friday. The euro was at...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Vegetable prices have risen in Tokyo after over two weeks of cloudy and rainy weather. | KYODO

, ,