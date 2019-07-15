Tokyo couple arrested for pouring scalding water over 11-year-old boy in 2015

A couple in Tokyo were arrested Monday for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old boy who was living with them four years ago, police said.

The boy suffered burns to his abdomen, back and feet that required three months’ treatment.

Hiroaki Chubachi, 34, and his wife, Ayako, 28, are suspected of pouring scalding water over the boy at their home in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward in mid-August 2015. They have admitted to the charge, they said.

The boy and his mother lived with the couple from 2012 after the mother met the Chubachis through religious activities.

In October 2016, the mother reported to police that her son had been physically abused by the couple. But the boy refused to say how he suffered the burns. He recently broke his silence, however, leading to the arrest of the couple, investigators said.