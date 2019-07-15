An Alitalia jetliner moves on the tarmac at the Fiumicino Airport in Rome in 2018. Italy's Atlantia group, owned by the Benetton family, is ready to take a stake in ailing flagship carrier Alitalia, as are three other new investors, Italian media reported Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Benetton family firm Atlantia tipped to take Alitalia stake: reports

AFP-JIJI

ROME - Italy’s Atlantia group, owned by the Benetton family, is ready to take a stake in ailing flagship carrier Alitalia, as are three other new investors, Italian media reported Sunday.

The companies are said to be ready to partner with Italy’s state railway, Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), which is to present its formal rescue plan for the airline on Monday, the reports said.

That plan has been pushed back several times as discussions were held to bring various investors on board with FS, which has said it does not want to hold more than 30 percent of Alitalia.

According to previous media accounts, the Italian Treasury would take another 15 percent, while discussions were held with the U.S. airline Delta to take another 15 percent.

Investors willing to buy into the outstanding 40 percent had until late Sunday to make their interest known to the bank handling the rescue, Mediobanca.

Italian media citing sources in the bank said four offers had been received.

The main one was from Atlantia, a major operator of toll expressways and airports that is part of the Benetton group best known for its clothing brand, which reportedly will take 35 percent in Alitalia, worth more than €300 million ($340 million).

Atlantia has already twice injected money into the airline, which has long been struggling with debt.

The other putative investors were: Toto, a public works construction firm and expressway operator that had in the past run a domestic airline that competed with Alitalia; the boss of the Lazio Football Club, Claudio Lotito; and Brazilian tycoon German Efromivich, who is the principal stakeholder in Colombian airline Avianca.

Italy’s economic development minister, Luigi Di Maio, welcomed the offers, which he said would permit Alitalia to be “definitively relaunched.

The government has stepped back from its past criticism of Atlantia, whose subsidiary Autostrade it blamed for the collapse of a large bridge in the city of Genoa last year that killed more than 40 people.

The reported offers were to be studied late Sunday before being submitted to FS’s board on Monday.

Alitalia, which employs more than 11,000 people, has struggled to compete with low-cost European rivals and was placed in administration in 2017.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A helicopter flies over Turkey's drilling ship the Fatih dispatched toward the eastern Mediterranean, near Cyprus on July 9. Turkish officials say the drillships Fatih and Yavuz will drill for gas, which has prompted protests from Cyprus.
Turkey will drill for gas until Greek Cypriots accept plan: minister
Turkey will continue drilling for gas in waters off Cyprus if the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government does not accept a cooperation proposal put forward by Turkish Cypriots, Ankara'...
U.S. President Donald Trump (right) shakes hands during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka June 29.
Erdogan says Trump can waive sanctions on Turkey
U.S. President Donald Trump has the authority to waive sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of Russian air defense systems and should find a "middle ground" in the dispute, President Recep Tayyip E...
A Boeing 737 Max 8, being built for American Airlines, rolls down the runway and past another jet of the same model as it's prepared for takeoff on a test flight in Renton, Washington, in May.
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations for fourth time
American Airlines Group Inc. said on Sunday it is extending for a fourth time cancellations of about 115 daily flights into early November due to the ongoing grounding of the Boeing Co. 737 Max jet...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An Alitalia jetliner moves on the tarmac at the Fiumicino Airport in Rome in 2018. Italy's Atlantia group, owned by the Benetton family, is ready to take a stake in ailing flagship carrier Alitalia, as are three other new investors, Italian media reported Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,