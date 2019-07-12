A Seven-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo | KYODO

Seven-Eleven Japan offers to allow store to end 24-hour operations

Convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has agreed to allow shorter operating hours for a franchisee in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, company officials said Thursday.

The franchiser’s regional manager gave documentation containing the contract changes to Mitoshi Matsumoto, the owner of the Higashiosaka store, on Thursday, the officials said.

An official with Seven-Eleven Japan’s parent company, Seven & i Holdings Co., explained that the offer was made to avoid a situation in which the store is continuing to operate shorter hours in violation of its franchising contract.

The official, though, stressed that the group has not changed its 24-hour operation requirements.

In February, the Higashiosaka store ceased around the clock operations, citing manpower shortages. Currently, the store is closed between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

After receiving the offer, Matsumoto said he will accept the contract changes on the condition that Seven-Eleven Japan President Fumihiko Nagamatsu directly gives an explanation to him and that other franchise owners be allowed to shorten their operating hours.

