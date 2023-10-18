As foreign visitors return in droves following the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan has outlined new plans to counter problems associated with overtourism, including bolstering transportation systems in major cities and drawing visitors to lesser-known rural areas.

The tourism ministry unveiled its overtourism prevention plan on Wednesday, summarizing the various efforts that have begun to be made in areas around the nation.

The new plan includes a measure to strengthen infrastructure — especially boosting bus and taxi fleets — in order to welcome tourists and better cope with overcrowding in popular cities. Taxi companies in some cities are struggling to keep up with demand.