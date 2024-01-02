Represented by the only mythical — and the most powerful — creature of the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Dragon is considered special.

The legendary magical beast is symbolic of authority, honor and dignity, particularly in China, where it has represented imperial power since ancient times. In Japan, it also plays a role in the religions of Shintoism and Buddhism.

As the luckiest and most auspicious of the 12 animals, the dragon is thought to signify unprecedented opportunities. In a dragon year, people are said to be able to harness the creature’s intelligence, leadership and abilities to pursue their dreams with creativity, passion, courage and confidence.