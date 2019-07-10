National

Hokkaido University president accused of power harassment

JIJI

SAPPORO - Hokkaido University President Toyoharu Nawa has been accused of engaging in power harassment toward university staff, it was learned Tuesday.

The university in Sapporo is conducting an internal investigation, although the 65-year-old president claims innocence.

The university set up an investigative panel after receiving a report regarding harassment by Nawa in November last year. It has conducted hearings with the people concerned.

Last week, a local newspaper and other media reported that the panel had confirmed Nawa’s workplace bullying and decided to ask the education minister to remove the president.

On Monday, he issued a comment denying what had been confirmed by the panel, such as reprimanding staff in a loud voice or pounding a desk many times.

A public relations official at the university said the investigation is underway, but declined to comment further.

Power harassment in the workplace includes abuse of authority, unwarranted acts or comments directed against others and infliction of emotional distress, according to the labor ministry.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Fall armyworm larvae, like the one seen here, were found in Japan for the first time earlier this month.
Crop-damaging fall armyworms found in Japan for first time
Fall armyworms have been found on fields in Kagoshima Prefecture, the first discovery of the exotic invasive pest in the country, according to the agriculture ministry. In order to prevent the s...
Rear Adms. Brian Fort (left) and Gregory Fenton speak to reporters in Yokosuka on Wednesday after a change-of-command ceremony in which Fort assumed command of U.S. naval forces in Japan from Fenton.
New commander of U.S. naval forces in Japan named amid regional tensions, questions over forces' ...
Rear Adm. Brian Fort assumed command of U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) during a change-of-command ceremony Wednesday at a naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, ami...
This photo, titled "New Arrivals to New Denver," shows the Oda family from Port Alice, British Columbia, in front of their new home in the Orchard internment camp for Japanese Canadians in New Denver, B.C., in October 1942.
Decades on, justice still eludes interned Japanese Canadians and their kin
More than 70 years after racism and wartime hysteria devastated their community, Japanese Canadians are still fighting for justice. They've launched a campaign called BC Redress with the aim of ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toyoharu Nawa | KYODO

, ,