Business

U.S. slaps new duties on steel from Mexico and China, alleging unfair subsidies

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - The United States announced fresh duties on some Mexican and Chinese steel goods on Monday, saying those countries helped their manufacturers with unfair subsidies.

The decision comes two months after President Donald Trump agreed to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum from Mexico and Canada after the three nations agreed on a revised North American free trade pact.

The Commerce Department found that imported steel used in construction benefited from subsidies in China, Mexico and Canada, but in the case of Canada the subsidies were negligible, so no retaliatory duties were imposed.

The action was in response to a grievance lodged in February by U.S. steel producers. In its preliminary findings Commerce found Mexican and Chinese exporters of fabricated structural steel benefitted from subsidies ranging from 30.3 percent to 177.43 percent.

Structural steel imports from China and Mexico together amounted to $1.5 billion in 2018, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

U.S. customs agents will begin collecting import duties based on the subsidy rates, but the funds could be returned if officials later reverse the finding. The independent U.S. International Trade Commission sometimes blocks Commerce Department actions if they find American firms were not harmed by the subsidies.

Citing purported threats to U.S. national security, Trump last year announced global tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum but in May agreed to lift them for Mexican and Canada.

Trump has hailed the tariffs, claiming they have breathed new life into a moribund but crucial U.S. metals industry.

But the U.S. steel industry has continued to suffer, with production halted at blast furnaces last month and overall employment edging downward at mills and foundries.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

President Donald Trump pats Bruce Hrobak, owner of Billy Bones Bait & Tackle in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on the back as he speaks during an event on the environment in the East Room of the White House Monday in Washington.
Attacks on Big Tech likely at White House social media 'summit'
President Donald Trump is gearing up for a fresh assault on Silicon Valley this week with a "social media summit" — inviting conservative critics of Big Tech but excluding the big online platforms ...
A Turkish police officer patrols the dock, backdropped by the drilling ship Yavuz',scheduled to be dispatched to the Mediterranean, at the port of Dilovasi, outside Istanbul, June 20. Cyprus is condemning a second attempt by Turkey to drill for gas in waters off its coast as an escalation in its breach of international law.
EU, Cyprus condemn new Turkish drilling off island
The European Union said on Monday a second attempt by Turkey to drill for oil and gas in waters off Cyprus was an "unacceptable escalation," having warned Ankara to stop its "illegal" activities or...
Saudi employees of the new Flydeal airline company take a selfie during the launching ceremony held at the King Abdulaziz airport in the coastal city of Jeddah in 2017. Fyadeal has withdrawn a provisional order for Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jets, the U.S. plane maker said Sunday, as the airline confirmed it will operate an entirely Airbus fleet.
Saudi carrier cancels troubled Boeing 737 order, opts for Airbus
Boeing's campaign to restore the reputation of its best-selling plane after two deadly crashes suffered a blow with a Saudi airline canceling an order worth up to $5.9 billion in favor of a Europea...

, , , , , , , , ,