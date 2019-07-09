Business

Japan pushes back against South Korea's calls to scrap export curbs in wartime labor row

Reuters

TOKYO/SEOUL - Japan pushed back on Tuesday against calls from South Korea to scrap restrictions on high-tech exports to its Asian neighbor, as a diplomatic row over forced wartime labor escalates between the two key U.S. allies.

The dispute threatens to disrupt global supplies of South Korean memory chips and smartphones, with Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. among the key names likely to be affected.

Japan was “not thinking at all” of withdrawing the curbs and they did not violate World Trade Organization rules, industry minister Hiroshige Seko said.

“Whether Japan implements additional measures depends on South Korea’s response,” he told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting.

South Korea’s benchmark index fell after the minister’s comments, standing down 0.18 percent at 2,060.38 points.

The remarks followed urging Monday by South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the restrictions to be withdrawn. Seoul could not rule out countermeasures for damage they inflicted on firms in South Korea, Moon added.

South Korea plans to complain to the WTO.

Japan announced the curbs on the exports of materials used in smartphone displays and chips last week, amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

Also caught in the fray are Japanese chemical suppliers such as JSR Corp. and Stella Chemifa Corp., which are exploring ways to supply South Korean clients from plants outside Japan.

Japanese and South Korean officials plan to hold talks in Japan as early as this week on the export restrictions, the Yomiuri Shimbun said Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said South Korea had asked Japan for an explanation of the curbs and that working-level officials would respond. The schedule was being arranged, he added.

South Korea’s trade ministry is in talks with its Japanese counterpart about the timing and agenda, but nothing has been decided, a ministry spokeswoman said.

The countries share a bitter history dating to Japan’s colonization of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, which saw forced use of labor by Japanese companies and the use of “comfort women.”

The term comfort women is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The latest dispute stems from a South Korean court ruling last year that ordered Nippon Steel Corp. to compensate former forced laborers.

Japan says the issue of forced labor was fully settled in 1965, when the two countries restored diplomatic ties.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

South Korean merchants attend a rally to denounce the Japanese government's decision on exports to South Korea in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Friday. The signs read: "Boycott Japanese products."
Boycott Japan: South Koreans take to social media in reaction to trade spat
#BoycottJapan is trending in South Korea. Angered by Japan's move to restrict exports of vital manufacturing materials to the country, South Koreans have taken to Instagram and other social-medi...
Image Not Available
U.S. slaps new duties on steel from Mexico and China, alleging unfair subsidies
The United States announced fresh duties on some Mexican and Chinese steel goods on Monday, saying those countries helped their manufacturers with unfair subsidies. The decision comes two months...
President Donald Trump pats Bruce Hrobak, owner of Billy Bones Bait & Tackle in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on the back as he speaks during an event on the environment in the East Room of the White House Monday in Washington.
Attacks on Big Tech likely at White House social media 'summit'
President Donald Trump is gearing up for a fresh assault on Silicon Valley this week with a "social media summit" — inviting conservative critics of Big Tech but excluding the big online platforms ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko speaks to reporters on June 16 at the Group of 20 environment and energy ministers meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , , , , , , , , ,