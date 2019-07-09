Asahi Breweries Ltd. and Panasonic Corp. jointly developed a beer mug made of cellulose fiber resin in a bid to reduce plastic waste. | ASAHI BREWERIES LTD.

Asahi and Panasonic develop new beer mug in bid to reduce plastic waste

JIJI

Asahi Breweries Ltd. said Tuesday it has developed a beer mug made from plant-derived materials jointly with Panasonic Corp. in a bid to reduce waste from plastic mugs.

Asahi, a unit of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., expects the mug to be used at outdoor events. It will go on sale on a trial basis on Aug. 9 for between ¥250 and ¥300.

The mug is made from resin composite materials, with cellulose fiber resin developed by Panasonic making up 55 percent or more of the material. It can be disposed of as combustible garbage.

Asahi hopes that the mug will also make for a good souvenir, since images and letters can be printed on it.

Asahi Breweries Ltd. and Panasonic Corp. jointly developed a beer mug made of cellulose fiber resin in a bid to reduce plastic waste. | ASAHI BREWERIES LTD.

