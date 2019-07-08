Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar firmer above ¥108.30 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was firmer above ¥108.30 in Tokyo late Monday after cutting early gains due to lower stock prices in Japan and other Asian markets.

At 5.p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.33-33, up from ¥108.05-05 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1231-1231, down from $1.1267-1267, and at ¥121.68-68, down from ¥121.74-75.

The dollar moved around ¥108.50 in early trading, carrying over its strength in overseas trading brought on by a better than expected U.S. government jobs report, traders said.

The greenback gradually cut early gains later and temporarily fell below ¥108.30 in the afternoon, weighed down by falls in Tokyo and other Asian stocks, traders said.

The dollar moved directionlessly in late trading amid a dearth of trading incentives.

“Geopolitical risks arising from heightened tensions over Iran” prompted investors to avoid risks and sell the dollar against the yen in the afternoon, an official of a foreign securities firm said.

“The dollar became top-heavy around ¥108.50 due to selling on a rally,” the official said.

“Market players found it difficult to trade actively” ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony Wednesday and Thursday, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday.
South Korean leader urges Japan to withdraw export curbs as survey shows most Japanese back them
South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged Japan on Monday to withdraw new export restrictions in his first public remarks regarding the dispute that erupted last week and has intensified animosity b...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks take a hit on receding U.S. rate cut expectations
Stocks fell back Monday, as selling hit a wide range of issues on receding expectations for a big interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Nikkei 225 average lost 212.03 points,...
Business leader Haruno Yoshida is interviewed in Tokyo on June 7.
Haruno Yoshida, leading businesswoman and adviser to Keidanren, dies at 55
Haruno Yoshida, co-chair of Women 20 (W20), a Group of 20 engagement group, died June 30 from heart failure, the W20 Japan committee announced Monday. She was 55. Yoshida was the first woman to ...

,