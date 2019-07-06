Conservative lawmaker and leadership contender Boris Johnson takes part in a Conservative Party campaign event in Perth, Scotland, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Britain's Boris Johnson set for crushing victory over Hunt, poll suggests

Bloomberg

NEW YORK - Boris Johnson looks set for a landslide victory over rival Jeremy Hunt in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister.

According to a YouGov poll published in the Times newspaper, Johnson is backed by 74 percent of Conservative Party members with Hunt languishing on 26 percent.

The survey also suggests that the vast majority of the 160,000 grassroots party members who will receive their ballot papers this weekend don’t believe Hunt’s claim that he’s prepared to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal. Only 27 percent think Hunt would do so, compared with 90 percent for Johnson.

In an interview with the Times, Hunt sought to play down perceptions that Johnson’s status as the Brexit referendum’s poster child would influence the outcome of the vote. Preparing for a exit without an agreement with Brussels is key, he said, adding that the best way to deliver Brexit would be do so with an accord.

“The choice on this election isn’t actually between our approach to no-deal, it’s who is the candidate who is most likely to negotiate a deal so that we don’t have those difficult decisions to take,” Hunt said.

The new prime minister is expected to be announced — and then take office — during the week of July 22.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A view of a replica of the Ishtar gate in the ancient city of Babylon, near Hilla, Iraq, is seen on Friday.
Ancient Iraqi city of Babylon designated UNESCO World Heritage site
The ancient city of Babylon, first referenced in a clay tablet from the 23rd century B.C., was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site on Friday, after a vote that followed decades of lobbying by I...
People swim at Goose Lake in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.
Alaskans put away jackets, get out sunscreen amid record-high heat
Alaskans who routinely pack knit caps and fleece jackets in summer on Friday were swapping them for sunscreen and parasols amid a prolonged heat wave. Residents of Anchorage and other south-cent...
A helicopter hovers near the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 off Gibraltar in a night vision photograph released Thursday. British Royal Marines seized the tanker the same day for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.
Former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander says Tehran should seize British tanker in retaliation
Iran should consider seizing a British oil tanker in response to authorities detaining an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar, a former leader of the Islamic Republic's powerful Revolutio...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Conservative lawmaker and leadership contender Boris Johnson takes part in a Conservative Party campaign event in Perth, Scotland, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,