Japan's imported auto sales for January to June logged first drop in 10 years

Sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan in January to June fell 1.8 percent year on year to 149,010 units, down for the first time in 10 years, industry data showed Thursday.

Still, the sales figure was the fifth highest for the first-half period, thanks to the popularity of clean diesel vehicles, according to the data from the Japan Automobile Importers Association.

Mercedes-Benz was the best-selling foreign vehicle brand in Japan for the fifth straight year on a first-half basis although sales declined 2.3 percent to 31,748 units, down for the second straight year.

Volkswagen ranked second with sales of 24,088 units, down 7.6 percent. BMW came third, with sales leveling off at 23,460 units.

In June alone, overall imported foreign-brand vehicle sales dropped 1.8 percent from a year before to 31,216 units, down for two months on end.