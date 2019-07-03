National

Vandalism suspected after 'Eye of Shinjuku' artwork found damaged

Kyodo

A large eye-shaped piece of artwork that served as a popular meeting spot near the west exit of Shinjuku Station in Tokyo has been vandalized, police said Tuesday.

Damage spanning 20 centimeters to the center-right of the artwork was inflicted and not due to natural deterioration, police said, adding that pieces of it were found on the ground.

Made of acrylic, “Shinjuku no Me” (“The Eye of Shinjuku”), which was made in 1970 by sculptor Yoshiko Miyashita, is around 10 meters wide and 3.4 meters high.

In early June, a passerby informed police that it had been damaged, prompting the owner, Odakyu Electric Railway Co., to file a damage report. Odakyu has said it will repair the piece.

PHOTOS

Click to enlarge

Damage to "Shinjuku no Me" ("The Eye of Shinjuku") is seen on Tuesday. | KYODO

