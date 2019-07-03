People walk near Kagoshima-Chuo Station in the city of Kagoshima on Wednesday morning. | KYODO

National

Japan's Kagoshima orders 600,000 residents into evacuation centers or safe areas due to heavy rain

Reuters

The city of Kagoshima on Wednesday ordered its nearly 600,000 residents to take shelter in evacuation centers and other safe areas as torrential rains threatened landslides and other damage, said public broadcaster NHK.

About 900 mm (35.4 inches) of rain has fallen on island of Kyushu, where Kagoshima is located, since late June, NHK said. Heavy rain was forecast to continue into Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said.

More than 200 people were killed in western Japan last July, when prolonged heavy rain triggered landslides and floods.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Democratic Party for the People head Yuichiro Tamaki (right), Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan chief Yukio Edano (second from right), and Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii (second from left) attend an event held by opposition parties Monday in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.
Opposition leaders gather in Okinawa to highlight united front against Henoko U.S. base plan
In the run-up to the July 21 Upper House election, opposition party leaders gathered in Okinawa Prefecture to highlight their united front against the government-backed construction of a U.S. mi...
Image Not Available
For first time, Japan in 2018 granted refugee status to foreign national who feared persecution d...
The government granted refugee status to a foreign national in 2018 over fears of persecution owing to the person's homosexuality, informed sources said Tuesday. This is the first time Japan has...
Yujiro Iimori, 33, (center back) who allegedly stabbed a police officer and snatched his gun, leaves Osaka's Suita police station on June 18.
Osaka police stabbing suspect to undergo psychiatric testing
A court on Tuesday granted a request from prosecutors to hold in custody for psychiatric testing through October a man suspected of stabbing a police officer in Osaka Prefecture. The pro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk near Kagoshima-Chuo Station in the city of Kagoshima on Wednesday morning. | KYODO

, , ,