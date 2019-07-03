Business

Japan's tax revenue hit record ¥60.36 trillion in fiscal 2018

Kyodo

Tax revenue hit a record ¥60.36 trillion in fiscal 2018 on the back of higher wages and dividend payments, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

Tax revenue in the year through March increased 2.7 percent from a year earlier, surpassing a government estimate of ¥59.93 trillion, according to the ministry.

The previous highest amount of tax revenue collected came in fiscal 1990, at the end of the country’s asset-inflated economic bubble, when revenue of ¥60.11 trillion was recorded.

Following the global financial crisis in 2008, revenue plunged to ¥38.73 trillion in fiscal 2009, its lowest level in the post-bubble period.

In fiscal 2019, the government expects tax revenue of ¥62.50 trillion as a result of a planned increase to consumption tax in October, which will see the rate rise to 10 percent from the current 8 percent.

But it is uncertain whether corporate earnings, an important component of overall tax revenue, will continue to grow amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

Among the sources of the government’s income in the reporting year, income tax revenue rose 2.7 percent to ¥19.90 trillion, underpinned by increased wages on the back of upbeat corporate performances.

Corporate tax revenue rose 1.8 percent to ¥12.32 trillion, while consumption tax revenue declined 2.2 percent to ¥17.68 trillion, according to the ministry.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar weakens to around ¥107.70 in Tokyo
The dollar dropped to levels around ¥107.70 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, as selling took the upper hand amid falls in U.S. interest rates in tandem with European rates. At 5 p.m., the...
Image Not Available
IPOs in Japan almost flat in January-June period
The number of initial public offerings in Japan was nearly flat at 41 in the first half of 2019, up one from a year before, Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX) said Tuesday. The total amount of mone...
South Korean President Moon Jae-in passes by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after the two shake hands at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka on Friday.
Japan looks to turn up the heat on South Korea with stricter export controls on more items
Japan is considering imposing stricter export controls on more items bound for South Korea, government sources said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to raise pressure on Seoul to help resolve a bilat...

,