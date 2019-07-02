Vandalism suspected after 'Eye of Shinjuku' artwork found damaged

A large eye-shaped piece of artwork that served as a popular meeting spot near the west exit of Shinjuku Station in Tokyo has been vandalized, police said Tuesday.

The 20-centimeter-long damage to the right of the central part of the artwork was inflicted and not due to natural deterioration, police said, adding pieces of it were found on the ground.

Made of acrylic, “Shinjuku no Me” (“The Eye of Shinjuku”), which was made in 1970 by sculptor Yoshiko Miyashita, is around 10 meters wide and 3.4 meters high.

In early June, a passerby informed police it had been damaged, prompting the owner, Odakyu Electric Railway Co., to file a damage report. Odakyu said it will repair the piece.