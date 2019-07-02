Visitors will be able to observe and touch over 300 beetles during an event set to be held from July 20 at Tokyo Skytree. | KYODO

National

Summer event featuring 300 live beetles to be held at Tokyo Skytree

Kyodo

An annual summer event for beetle viewing — an activity popular with families and children — will kick off later this month in the capital at the commercial complex around Tokyo Skytree, the world’s tallest broadcasting tower.

During the event, set to run from July 20 to Sept. 1, visitors will be able to observe up close and touch over 300 beetles released in a space designed to simulate a forest environment, according to the organizer.

From August, a further 50 to 100 stag beetles will be added to the exhibition at Space 634 on the fifth floor of the Tokyo Solamachi commercial complex, it said.

With Tokyo due to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year, this year’s event will also introduce “champion” insects, such as the best jumper and the fastest swimmer.

On Friday nights, visitors can also learn about edible insects and insect dishes, the organizer said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A paper crane folded by Hiroshima atomic bomb victim Sadako Sasaki
Hiroshima A-bomb victim's paper crane donated for exhibit aboard WWII U.S. battleship
A paper crane folded by Sadako Sasaki, a victim of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who died of leukemia a decade after the attack, was donated Saturday to a memorial exhibition on the U.S. battleship ...
The domestic operator of TOEIC said Tuesday it will not provide its English proficiency test as part of the country’s standardized university entrance exam system due to start next April because the process is too complicated.
TOEIC won't provide English tests for Japan's new university entrance exam
The domestic operator of TOEIC said Tuesday it will not provide its English proficiency test as part of the country's standardized university entrance exam system due to start next April because th...
Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Crown Princess Kiko chat with children after a drum performance during a reception in Warsaw on Monday held to mark a century of Japanese ties with Poland.
Japan's crown prince says during Poland visit that he has high hopes for future of the two countries
Crown Prince Akishino said Monday evening in Warsaw that his visit to Poland made him aware of its strong bond with Japan, and that he has high hopes for the future of the two countries, which are ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Visitors will be able to observe and touch over 300 beetles during an event set to be held from July 20 at Tokyo Skytree. | KYODO

, ,