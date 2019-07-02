Summer event featuring 300 live beetles to be held at Tokyo Skytree

An annual summer event for beetle viewing — an activity popular with families and children — will kick off later this month in the capital at the commercial complex around Tokyo Skytree, the world’s tallest broadcasting tower.

During the event, set to run from July 20 to Sept. 1, visitors will be able to observe up close and touch over 300 beetles released in a space designed to simulate a forest environment, according to the organizer.

From August, a further 50 to 100 stag beetles will be added to the exhibition at Space 634 on the fifth floor of the Tokyo Solamachi commercial complex, it said.

With Tokyo due to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year, this year’s event will also introduce “champion” insects, such as the best jumper and the fastest swimmer.

On Friday nights, visitors can also learn about edible insects and insect dishes, the organizer said.