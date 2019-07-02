National

Japan's crown prince says during Poland visit that he has high hopes for future of the two countries

Kyodo

WARSAW - Crown Prince Akishino said Monday evening in Warsaw that his visit to Poland made him aware of its strong bond with Japan, and that he has high hopes for the future of the two countries, which are celebrating the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The crown prince and Crown Princess Kiko, on their first official visit to the country, took part in a commemorative reception at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in the Polish capital along with people who have devoted themselves to the development of bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, the couple bid farewell to Polish President Andrzej Duda as they left the state guest house where they had been staying. Before the reception, the crown prince visited the Warsaw University of Life Sciences and a farm, while the crown princess visited a library for children.

The couple arrived in Poland last Thursday, the first overseas trip by members of the imperial family since the May 1 ascension of Emperor Naruhito, which subsequently made Crown Prince Akishino first in line to the throne.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko are scheduled to visit Finland, with which Tokyo is also marking a century of ties, from Tuesday, before returning to Japan on Saturday.

Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Crown Princess Kiko chat with children after a drum performance during a reception in Warsaw on Monday held to mark a century of Japanese ties with Poland. | POOL / VIA KYODO

