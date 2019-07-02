National

For first time, Japan in 2018 granted refugee status to foreign national who feared persecution due to homosexuality

JIJI

The government granted refugee status to a foreign national in 2018 over fears of persecution owing to the person’s homosexuality, informed sources said Tuesday.

This is the first time Japan has recognized a foreign national as a refugee for such a reason, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

The agency did not disclose the nationality, gender or other personal details of the person in question.

Sexual acts between members of the same sex are subject to imprisonment in the home country of the foreign national. The person was arrested and held in prison for two years there.

The person applied for refugee status after being freed on bail and arriving in Japan.

According to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), some 70 countries, mainly Middle East and African nations, ban same-sex relationships.

Japan is seeing an increase in moves to support the rights of LGBT couples. On Monday, Ibaraki Prefecture became the first prefecture to officially recognize same-sex couples.

The Immigration Services Agency said 10,493 people applied for refugee status in Japan in 2018. Of them, 42 were given refugee status for fears of persecution because of homosexuality, religion, political thought or other reasons.

