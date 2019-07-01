Heavy rains prompt evacuation orders in Kagoshima as weather agency warns of mudslides, floods

Heavy rains prompted an evacuation order for some 6,000 residents in 2,859 households in Ichikikushikino, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Monday morning, as well as an evacuation advisory to some 960,000 people in Miyazaki, Kumamoto and Ehime prefectures as the Meteorological Agency warned of mudslides and floods.

The agency said precipitation over six hours Monday morning reached 241.5 mm in Kirishima and 233 mm in Hioki, both in Kagoshima, and both marking record-high rainfalls.

In the city of Kagoshima, a woman in her 70s was rescued after being buried in mud at her home in Honjo. Route 3 was closed due to a landslide.

The Kyushu Shinkansen temporarily halted operations between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations.

Some areas in eastern and western Japan may see thunderstorms through Wednesday, the agency said, as warm, moist air drawn in by low-pressure systems could lead to extended periods of torrential rain and strong wind gusts in some areas.

The agency predicts the rainfall in the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. Tuesday could reach 200 mm in southern Kyushu, 100 mm in the northern Kyushu, northern Shikoku and northern Kinki regions, as well as 80 mm across the Kinki region.