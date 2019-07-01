Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar tops ¥108.30 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar rose above ¥108.30 in Tokyo trading Monday, buoyed by buying on the outcome of a meeting between the U.S. and Chinese leaders and higher U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.32-32, up from ¥107.64-64 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1321-1321, down from $1.1386-1387, and at ¥122.63-63, up from ¥122.57-57.

The dollar rose to around ¥108.50 early in the morning, after U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed at their meeting in Osaka on Saturday to resume bilateral trade talks.

The U.S. currency was also supported by Trump suggesting the possibility of easing restrictions on trade with China’s Huawei Technologies Co. and his surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday.

After retreating to levels below ¥108.20 on profit-taking and position-squaring selling later in the morning, the dollar firmed back on rises in Shanghai stocks and U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, a bank official said.

“The greenback attracted purchases by European players who were heartened by the Trump-Xi meeting’s outcome,” a think tank official said.

