Japan hopes latest Trump-Kim meeting will help get nuclear, abduction talks moving again

Kyodo

Japan hopes the third meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday will reinvigorate stalled denuclearization talks and help resolve the issue of past abductions of Japanese citizens.

“The meeting could serve as an opportunity for North Korea to come out of its shell,” a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

Trump and Kim held talks in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas and agreed to restart denuclearization talks within weeks following the rupture of their last summit in Hanoi in February.

Tokyo is closely monitoring whether the two countries will move forward negotiations on the denuclearization of North Korea and improve their ties, which could help the U.S. government set up a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kim, as the Japanese leader is hoping for.

Abe wants to hold talks with the North Korean leader in a face-to-face meeting in an effort to solve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North in the 1970s and 1980s, a major sticking point hampering Tokyo’s relations with Pyongyang for many years.

“North Korea will not turn their eyes to Japan unless U.S.-North Korea talks progress,” the official said.

Previously, Abe had said he would not meet Kim unless an outcome was guaranteed for the settlement of the abduction issue, but he has recently changed his position, saying he will meet Kim “without conditions” to resolve outstanding bilateral issues.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided not to set any preconditions in seeking talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, government sources said in May. | KYODO

