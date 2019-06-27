Business

Vietnam eager to work with Japan to help fill labor gap under new visa program

JIJI

HANOI - Vietnam is eager to deepen its cooperation with Japan in the field of labor dispatch, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

In a written interview with media organizations Wednesday, Phuc expressed his appreciation for Japan’s introduction in April of a new visa program aimed at accepting more workers from abroad.

He went on to say that in regard to its ties with Japan, Vietnam is making the strengthening of worker dispatch-related cooperation its highest priority.

Phuc participated in the interview ahead of his visit to Japan, from Thursday, to attend the two-day Group of 20 summit in Osaka that starts Friday.

Touching on the problem of malicious brokers conducting worker-dispatch businesses in the two countries, the prime minister said Vietnam is resolved to crack down aggressively on illegal activities.

During the interview, Phuc also sought support from the Japanese government with helping Vietnamese workers and technical interns get used to living in Japan.

Regarding the situation in the South China Sea, where China is actively building military bases, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the role Tokyo has been playing in efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution, as well as his expectation of Japan’s continued contribution to regional stability.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Boeing 737 MAX airplanes sit on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, in March.
FAA finds new 737 Max safety risk and orders Boeing to make changes
Tests on Boeing Co.'s grounded 737 Max have revealed a new safety risk unrelated to two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of the aircraft, and U.S. regulators are ordering the company to m...
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare building in central Tokyo
Ministry says record 82,797 cases of workplace bullying reported across Japan in fiscal 2018
The labor ministry said Wednesday that a record 82,797 complaints about workplace bullying, including so-called power harassment, were brought to local labor bureaus and other offices for advice an...
People enter a branch of MUFG Bank Ltd. in Tokyo.
MUFG on track to be Japan's first yuan clearing bank after expected Abe-Xi deal at Osaka G20
MUFG Bank is expected to become the first Japanese bank to be designated as a yuan clearing bank, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi in October 2018 | KYODO

, , , , ,