Vietnam eager to work with Japan to help fill labor gap under new visa program

Vietnam is eager to deepen its cooperation with Japan in the field of labor dispatch, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

In a written interview with media organizations Wednesday, Phuc expressed his appreciation for Japan’s introduction in April of a new visa program aimed at accepting more workers from abroad.

He went on to say that in regard to its ties with Japan, Vietnam is making the strengthening of worker dispatch-related cooperation its highest priority.

Phuc participated in the interview ahead of his visit to Japan, from Thursday, to attend the two-day Group of 20 summit in Osaka that starts Friday.

Touching on the problem of malicious brokers conducting worker-dispatch businesses in the two countries, the prime minister said Vietnam is resolved to crack down aggressively on illegal activities.

During the interview, Phuc also sought support from the Japanese government with helping Vietnamese workers and technical interns get used to living in Japan.

Regarding the situation in the South China Sea, where China is actively building military bases, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the role Tokyo has been playing in efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution, as well as his expectation of Japan’s continued contribution to regional stability.