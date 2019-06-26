World / Science & Health

Spike in Martian methane raises hope for microbial life, then fades

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Mars has a methane mystery.

NASA’s Curiosity rover last week detected the highest-ever levels of the colorless, odorless gas over the course of its seven year mission on the red planet, raising hopes that the methane could be evidence of the existence of microbial life.

But a follow-up experiment this weekend found that the methane had returned to background levels, NASA said Tuesday, suggesting the temporary spike was caused by one of a number of transient plumes observed in the past by the Curiosity rover.

Scientists have tracked a seasonal rise and fall in background methane levels but haven’t been able to establish a pattern for the transient plumes.

“We’re more motivated than ever to keep measuring and put our brains together to figure out how methane behaves in the Martian atmosphere,” said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

NASA added that Curiosity doesn’t have instruments that can definitively say whether the source of the methane is a byproduct of living organisms or a result of geological phenomena.

One leading theory is that the methane is being released from underground reservoirs created by long extinct life forms.

Though Mars has no active volcanoes like on Earth, it is also possible that methane is being produced by reactions of carbon from carbonate rocks or carbon dioxide, with hydrogen from liquid water.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, visits a tea shop in Oxshott, Surrey, Britain, Tuesday.
Boris Johnson fails to answer questions on private quarrel, challenges rival on Brexit
Boris Johnson failed to shut down questions about his private life on Tuesday, when a round of media appearances served only to bog him down further in questions about character and trust.
A bus takes immigrants from the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Clint, Texas, Friday. The Customs and Border Protection agency's acting head, John Sanders, is resigning amid continuing public fury over the agency's treatment of detained migrant kids. Officials said more than 100 children have been returned to the troubled Clint facility, where lawyers recently said hundreds of minor detainees had been housed for weeks without access to showers, clean clothing, or sufficient food.
U.S. border agency's acting head, John Sanders, to leave amid outcry over child detentions
The acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection resigned Tuesday amid an uproar over the discovery of migrant children being held in pitiful conditions at one of the agency's stations in T...
Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump, arrives for a campaign rally with U.S. President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida, June 18.
First lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, to become White House press secretary
A longtime spokeswoman and confidante to Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, will succeed Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House press secretary, the first lady announced Tuesday. Grisham is jumpin...

, , , , , ,