A girl cools off in the fountain of the Trocadero in Paris Tuesday. Authorities warned that temperatures could top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of Europe over the coming days, the effect of hot air moving northward from Africa. | AP

World / Science & Health

Parched tourists seek gelato and shade in sweltering Paris and Rome

Reuters

PARIS/ROME - Tourists in Rome and Paris scaled back their sightseeing in sweltering temperatures on Tuesday, dousing themselves at fountains and cooling down with ice cream as a heatwave continued in continental Europe.

“With this hot sun we try and keep to the cooler places,” said Fari, a Spanish tourist to the Italian capital, speaking by the Trevi fountain.

“From 8 o’clock we are out looking at Rome, and from midday we eat ice cream,” he added.

The temperature had already reached 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) early in the morning with high levels of humidity.

In Paris, locals and tourists stripped down to paddle in the Trocadero fountains by the Eiffel Tower.

“It’s really, really uncomfortable right now. The heat is really high, I think it’s over 35 degrees. So for us, doing a tour of two hours and a half, three hours, is really, really difficult,” said 32-year-old Argentinean tour guide to the city Ayelen Rozitchner.

French forecaster Meteo France issued an orange alert, the second highest level of weather warning, projecting highs of 34 degrees in the French capital, and up to 39 degrees elsewhere.

On Monday the government announced it would suspend exams sat by 14- and 15-year-olds, prompting accusations from the opposition that it was overreacting.

“This isn’t scaremongering,” Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told a news conference.

“I’m asking everyone to take responsibility for themselves, their family and their neighbors and to avoid a backlog in emergency rooms due to people taking unnecessary risks.”

The heat wave has revived memories in France of August 2003, when the searing heat overwhelmed hospitals and caused the deaths of some 15,000 people, mostly the elderly.

The government says much progress has been made since. Authorities in Paris are setting up “cool rooms” in municipal buildings, opening pools for late-night swimming and installing extra drinking fountains.

The heatwave is also affecting Spain, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium.

In Germany, meteorologist Andreas Friedrich said the German weather service had issued heat warnings based on the felt air temperature, which incorporates how people feel when they are clothed and exposed to the sun.

The service expects record felt air temperatures on Wednesday in the southwest of Germany of some 43 degrees.

“That means extreme thermal stress. And that means being very cautious, avoid physical activities during the day, be in the shade, and of course drink a lot of liquids,” Friedrich said.

At the coastal town of Eloro in Sicily, 41 cars were engulfed in flames on Monday after a fire broke out close to a car park where beachgoers had left their vehicles.

The fire brigade said it was not clear what caused it but hot temperatures and dry terrain caused the fire to spread rapidly.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A girl works on a drawing next to an unused viewing scope as a smoky haze obscures the Space Needle and downtown Seattle behind last August. Tens of millions of people in the Western U.S. face a growing health risk due to wildfires as more intense and frequent blazes churn out greater volumes of lung-damaging smoke, according to research scientists at NASA and several major universities.
Health impact from smoke rises with more intense U.S. wildfires amid climate change
Climate change in the Western U.S. means more intense and frequent wildfires churning out waves of smoke that scientists say will sweep across the continent to affect tens of millions of people and...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with advisers about fentanyl in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Tuesday.
Trump loses bid to halt Democratic lawsuit over foreign payments
A federal judge on Tuesday refused to put on hold a lawsuit by about 200 Democratic lawmakers accusing President Donald Trump of violating an anti-corruption provision of the U.S. Constitution with...
Mauro Colagreco, the chef-owner of Mirazur restaurant, and his wife, Julia, speak at a press conference after receiving the award for Best Restaurant during the World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore Wednesday.
French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned world's best
France's Mirazur restaurant — whose Argentine chef, Mauro Colagreco, draws inspiration from the sea, the mountains, and his own garden — was crowned Tuesday the world's best by an influential trade...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A girl cools off in the fountain of the Trocadero in Paris Tuesday. Authorities warned that temperatures could top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of Europe over the coming days, the effect of hot air moving northward from Africa. | AP A tourist walks under the sun in front of the Colosseum in Rome on JTuesday during a heat wave. Meteorologists blamed a blast of torrid air from the Sahara for the unusually early summer heat wave, which could send thermometers up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) across large swaths of the continent. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,