Asia Pacific

Phone users in Thailand's Muslim-majority south ordered to give authorities photos of themselves

AFP-JIJI

BANGKOK - An order for mobile phone users in Thailand’s restive south to submit a photo of themselves for facial recognition purposes is causing uproar from opponents who see it as further curtailing the rights of the Muslim-majority population.

But an army spokesman on Wednesday defended the move, saying the facial identification scheme is needed to root out insurgents deploying mobile phone-detonated home-made bombs.

Thailand’s three southernmost states — Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat — have since 2004 been rife with conflict between Malay-Muslim rebels and the Buddhist-majority Thai state, which annexed the region around a century ago.

The tit-for-tat violence has claimed around 7,000 lives, mostly civilians of both faiths, and security forces have detained individuals suspected of being separatist rebels without warrants in the past.

Now telecoms companies are requiring all users of the region’s 1.5 million mobile numbers to submit a photo of themselves for facial recognition purposes following orders from the army — a move that is drawing anger from rights groups as the deadline to register photos nears.

A military spokesman defended the move on Wednesday, saying it was necessary to identify perpetrators who use mobile phone reception to set off home-made bombs.

“In cases where the attacker uses a SIM card to detonate a bomb, we can trace the perpetrator,” said Colonel Watcharakorn Onngon, deputy southern army spokesman.

Registration ends on Oct. 31, and anyone who fails to submit their photo in the three southern provinces and four districts in neighboring Songkhla province will have their mobile reception cut off, he said.

Junta leader-turned-premier Prayut Chan-ocha on Tuesday also said the planprovides “evidence” about who the real owner of each SIM card is.

“People in the south are not complaining. … They know it truly helps reduce violence,” he said.

The Muslim-majority south and rights groups have long accused the Thai state of heavy-handed sweeps of the Malay-Muslim populations, raising tensions in communities who feel targeted in their homes.

Using such “flawed” facial recognition technology usually leads to “racial profiling and, in turn, wrongful arrests,” according to a statement by rights group Cross Cultural Foundation Tuesday.

“The risks of racial discrimination may erode public trust in policing the region,” it said.

While the rest of Thailand is not subjected to the same requirement of submitting photos, Watcharakorn said people with unregistered SIMs traveling to the three provinces will have no cell access.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A protester passes a letter to a representative from the British Consulate in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Hong Kong protesters urge G20 leaders to prod Xi over extradition legislation
Hong Kong activists opposed to contentious extradition legislation on Wednesday called on leaders of the U.S., the European Union and others to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping at ...
South Korean President Moon Jae-in watches the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on a TV screen before the start of a weekly Cabinet meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul in June last year.
U.S. and North Korea in talks to set up third Trump-Kim summit, Seoul says
North Korean and U.S. officials are holding "behind-the-scenes talks" to arrange a third summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the fate of the North's expandi...
Image Not Available
Ex-Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang cleared of misconduct conviction
Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang saw his misconduct conviction quashed by the city's top court on Wednesday, the final twist to one of the financial hub's most high-profile corruption cases. ...

, , , , , ,