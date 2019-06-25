National

Japan aims to provide one computer to every student by 2025

JIJI

Japan aims to make a computer terminal available to every school student by around fiscal 2025, the education ministry said Tuesday.

The target is included in the ministry’s new plan to improve the educational environment through the use of technology.

A ministry survey in March 2018 found that computers were distributed on average at a rate of 1 terminal per 5.6 students at public elementary and high schools across the country.

By prefecture, Saga performed best with a rate of 1 terminal per 1.8 students, while Saitama saw the worst rate of 1 terminal per 7.9 students.

To further increase the number of computers at schools, the ministry’s plan showed examples of how computers can be procured at lower costs.

The ministry will also consider allowing students to bring their own computers to school.

