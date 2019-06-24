Police officers and demonstrators gather near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima in August 2013, to commemorate the atomic bombing of the city. | KYODO

National

70% of Hiroshima residents want 'noisy' protests restricted during A-bomb ceremony

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA - Nearly 70 percent of Hiroshima citizens who have attended or seen on TV annual ceremonies to mark the wartime U.S. atomic bombing of the city said shouts by demonstrators from just outside the venue should be restricted by an ordinance, a survey showed Monday.

About 60 percent of the 1,090 local residents who have attending or watched the events to commemorate the 1945 bombing on Aug. 6 over the past five years said they thought demonstrators’ shouts using loudspeakers were “noisy,” according to the survey conducted by the Hiroshima Municipal Government on 3,000 citizens.

Since early in the morning on the anniversary day, many anti-war civic groups yell slogans such as those calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons and criticizing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for being negative toward nuclear disarmament.

Demonstrators have reacted against potential restrictions on their activities, saying it would be “suppression of speech.”

In the survey, some 14 percent said the city should not go so far as to regulate them but should “only request” that they turn down the volume and relocate while the ceremony is held — steps already taken before to no avail. The outcome of the questionnaire, sent late last year to randomly selected citizens, was released after Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said Tuesday he would consider drafting an ordinance to deal with the issue in the runup to next year’s 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing. The city said rally organizers have ignored its demand to turn down the volume and move to another location for the past seven years.

Of the 3,000 responses, 41 percent were valid. About 7 percent of those who issued the valid responses were atomic bomb survivors, and around 36 percent were family members of bombing victims.

In a separate survey of the city covering five atomic bomb survivor groups in Hiroshima Prefecture, one group said there is a need to establish an ordinance with restrictions, three said it should only make requests and one objected to the envisioned ordinance. Matsui plans to conduct another survey targeting attendees at this summer’s ceremony regarding the volume of loudspeakers, as well as to measure the noise level at the venue.

Every year the ceremony starts at 8 a.m. at the Peace Memorial Park. Participants observe a moment of silence at 8:15 a.m., when the “Little Boy” uranium-core atomic bomb dropped by a U.S. bomber exploded above Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. It killed an estimated 140,000 people by the end of that year, according to the city office.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows Monday in the Diet, after the Upper House votes down a censure motion against him submitted by opposition parties.
Abe survives censure motion by opposition over controversial pension report
A censure motion against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, submitted by opposition parties over his finance minister's refusal to accept a report suggesting pensions are inadequate for most retirees, was ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin are unlikely to strike a final agreement on joint economic activities on disputed islands off Hokkaido when they meet Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, according to Russian sources.
Japan mulls partially lifting ban on chicken meat from Russia ahead of leaders' G20 talks
Japan is considering partially lifting an import ban on chicken meat from Russia, with the two countries' leaders expected to discuss the matter on the sidelines of this week's Group of 20 summit i...
Morteza Rahmani Movahed
Iran's envoy to Japan denies responsibility for tanker attack, saying Trump 'doesn't deserve trust'
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump "does not deserve trust," and no effective negotiations will be held unless Washington eases "pressure" against Tehran by lifting economic sanction...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers and demonstrators gather near the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima in August 2013, to commemorate the atomic bombing of the city. | KYODO

, , , , ,