Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt | AFP-JIJI

Police called to PM hopeful Boris Johnson's home after 'row,' reports say

LONDON - Police were called to the home of British leadership candidate Boris Johnson and his partner after reports of a heated fight just hours after he was named one of the final two in the race to become prime minister.

The Guardian daily reported that officers were alerted after a neighbor said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging at the south London property.

The paper said Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, could be heard telling the former London mayor to “get off me” and “get out of my flat.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said it responded to a call from a local resident at 12:24 a.m. on Friday.

A police spokesman said: “The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor. Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offenses or concerns apparent to the officers, and there was no cause for police action.”

The neighbor, who recorded the altercation from home, told the Guardian: “I (was) hoping that someone would answer the door and say, ‘We’re OK.’ I knocked three times and no one came to the door.”

It was also reported that the neighbor heard “a couple of very loud screams” and a “loud bang” that shook the house.

Johnson on Saturday was to kick off a monthlong nationwide tour in his bid to win over grassroots Conservatives to become prime minister.

After five rounds of secret voting by MPs in the governing Conservative Party, Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the two final contenders out of an original field of 13 hopefuls.

As runaway favorite in the race to become PM, Johnson will now be hoping to avoid making any major blunders on the campaign trail, while Hunt will need to pull off a huge upset if he is to win.

Whoever takes the Tory party leadership in the week beginning July 22 — and therefore becomes prime minister — will then face the looming Brexit deadline of Oct. 31.

The battle is likely to feature pledges from both contenders to get Britain out of the European Union safely and in one piece, succeeding where outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May repeatedly failed.

But the race might ultimately turn into a popularity contest between Johnson — pugnacious but affable with a tendency for gaffes — and the more diplomatic and low-key Hunt.

