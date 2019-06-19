A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Kanagawa Prefecture after police and prosecutors tried to arrest him. | ?¯

National / Crime & Legal

Convicted man armed with knife escapes custody, flees by car

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, as prosecutors and police were trying to take him into custody, local officials said.

Makoto Kobayashi, 43, had been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, according to the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office. His sentence was finalized in February, but he was out on bail and repeatedly ignored orders to report to the office, the officials said.

Prosecutors and police officers visited his apartment around 1:30 p.m., but when they tried to detain him he brandished a knife and fled, they said.

He was last seen driving a car down the Tomei Expressway toward Nagoya, according to the police.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An aerial photo taken last month shows the Kobushi mountain region, which straddling the prefectures of Nagano, Yamanashi, Saitama as well as Tokyo.
UNESCO lists mountainous site in Japan as biosphere reserve
The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization on Wednesday added to its list of biosphere reserves the Kobushi mountain region straddling part of Tokyo and three other pref...
Foreign tourists pose for a photo in the Dotonbori district in the city of Osaka in October 2018.
Japan sees record number of foreign visitors for May
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in May rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier to 2,773,100, an all-time high for the month, as there were more tourists from the United States, Eu...
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks at a news conference on the annual Global Trends report on forced displacement at the United Nations in Geneva on Monday.
World Refugee Day: How well is Japan fulfilling its obligations in 2019?
Ahead of World Refugee Day on Thursday, attention has been turning to just how well Japan — the world's third-biggest economy — has been fulfilling its responsibilities as a signator...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Kanagawa Prefecture after police and prosecutors tried to arrest him. | ?¯

, ,