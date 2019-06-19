Convicted man armed with knife escapes custody, flees by car

A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, as prosecutors and police were trying to take him into custody, local officials said.

Makoto Kobayashi, 43, had been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, according to the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office. His sentence was finalized in February, but he was out on bail and repeatedly ignored orders to report to the office, the officials said.

Prosecutors and police officers visited his apartment around 1:30 p.m., but when they tried to detain him he brandished a knife and fled, they said.

He was last seen driving a car down the Tomei Expressway toward Nagoya, according to the police.