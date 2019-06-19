Business / Corporate

Gyoza no Ohsho to ban plastic straws and spoons from July in bid to address environmental concerns

Kyodo

OSAKA - Ohsho Food Service Corp., the operator of the Gyoza no Ohsho chain of Chinese-style restaurants, said Tuesday it will stop supplying customers with single-use plastic straws and spoons at all of its 729 restaurants from July to address environmental concerns.

From July 1, the chain, which serves fried dumplings and other dishes, will introduce in stages biodegradable straws in stores and spoons made of biomass plastics for takeout dishes, the Kyoto-based company said.

Takeout accounts for around 17 percent of sales at Ohsho stores and the company aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by switching from fossil-fuel-derived plastic straws and spoons.

Skylark Holdings Co., another major firm in the restaurant industry, said in August last year it will ban plastic straws at all of its restaurants by 2020 in an effort to address marine pollution from plastic waste.

As a first step, plastic straws at all of its 1,367 Gusto restaurants were replaced by biodegradable ones as of December, according to the company.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's antitrust law amended to encourage companies under investigation to cooperate with FTC
The Diet enacted Antimonopoly Law amendments on Wednesday designed to provide companies involved in anti-competitive practices with stronger incentives to cooperate in investigations under a lenien...
Nomura Holdings Inc. surged the most in more than two years in Tokyo trading after it announced a surprise ¥150 billion ($1.4 billion) share buyback along with plans to reduce its chairman's role to bolster governance.
Nomura shares jump on ¥150 billion buyback and governance tweaks
Nomura Holdings Inc. surged the most in more than two years in Tokyo trading after it announced a surprise ¥150 billion ($1.4 billion) share buyback along with plans to reduce its chairman's role t...
Jean-Dominique Senard
Nissan to accept Renault request for more representation on new committee: sources
Nissan Motor Co. has decided to accept Renault SA's request for more representation on the Japanese carmaker's new board committees in a bid to secure approval for its governance reform proposal at...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ohsho Food Service Corp., the operator of the Gyoza no Ohsho chain of Chinese-style restaurants, said Tuesday it will stop supplying customers with single-use plastic straws and spoons at all of its 729 restaurants from July to address environmental concerns. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,