Trump campaign fires pollsters after mixed messaging and leaks

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has parted ways with some of its pollsters after the leak of internal polling showing Trump trailing Democratic front-runner Joe Biden in some key battleground states.

Trump and his aides first disputed the poll’s existence, then tried to discount its importance.

The high-profile internal drama on the brink of Trump’s formal re-election launch could signal trouble ahead for the campaign if staffers are skittish about being candid with Trump.

The episode is also a sobering reminder that for all of the Trump campaign’s efforts to professionalize its operation, much hasn’t changed.

