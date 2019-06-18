In an effort to counter money laundering, Japan Post Bank will limit the amount of cross-border money transfers to ¥5 million. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Japan Post Bank to cap international transfers to counter money laundering

Kyodo

Japan Post Bank Co. plans to set a limit on over-the-counter international cash transfers of ¥5 million ($46,000) to combat money laundering, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Japan Post Bank, with around 120 million account holders, the most among domestic banks, currently has no limit on overseas remittances and is seeking to address concerns that such transfers could be used for illicit activities, including the financing of terrorism, the sources said.

The move by the state-backed bank comes as Japan faces an assessment this fall by the Financial Action Task Force, an international standard-setting body that promotes steps to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The FATF singled out Japan as not having sufficient measures in place to fight money laundering.

Japan Post Bank would join other major banks — Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. — in stepping up anti-money laundering measures.

The three banks implemented stricter identification checks on holders of savings accounts from June 10, including verifying the purpose for opening or holding an account. Regional banks plan to take similar measures.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual F8 summit at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, in May 2018. Facebook is leaping into the world of cryptocurrency with its own digital money, designed to let people save, send or spend money as easily as firing off text messages.
Facebook reveals plans for Libra cryptocurrency, targets first half of 2020 for launch
Facebook Inc. revealed plans on Tuesday to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra, the latest development in its effort to expand beyond social networking and move into e-commerce and global payme...
Image Not Available
How cryptocurrencies can replace other pay options
Cryptocurrencies live in a volatile, roller-coaster world, which Facebook is seeking to change with its new Libra digital money. The new digital currency will be overseen by a nonprofit ...
The government has maintained its view on the Japanese economy from the previous month, saying it is "recovering at a moderate pace."
Japanese government keeps economic view unchanged, says economy 'recovering at moderate pace'
The government kept its basic economic assessment unchanged in its monthly report released on Tuesday. "The Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace while weakness in exports an...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In an effort to counter money laundering, Japan Post Bank will limit the amount of cross-border money transfers to ¥5 million. | BLOOMBERG

, ,