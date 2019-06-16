National / Politics

Japan seeks cooperation from Mongolia in North Korean abduction issue, denuclearization

Kyodo

ULAANBAATAR - Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Sunday sought cooperation from Mongolia over efforts to settle the issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, as Ulaanbaatar maintains friendly ties with Pyongyang.

During talks between Kono and his Mongolian counterpart, Damdin Tsogtbaatar, in the Mongolian capital, the two agreed on the importance of fully implementing U.N. sanctions against North Korea to push the country toward denuclearization, according to Japanese officials.

Kono said the two countries are strategic partners sharing universal values and that he hopes to further develop their relationship. Tsogtbaatar agreed to deepen ties.

Tokyo, which has no diplomatic ties with North Korea, has often looked to Mongolia to act as a mediator. It is the first time in about nine years that a Japanese foreign minister has visited the country.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently stepped up efforts to reach out to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he is willing to hold a meeting “without preconditions” — a shift from his previous position that any summit should yield progress on the abduction issue.

North Korea has so far reacted coldly, with its state-run media quoting a spokesperson for the country’s Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee earlier in the month as calling the offer “brazen.”

Japan officially lists 17 people as victims of abduction, five of whom were repatriated in 2002, and suspects the North’s involvement in many other disappearances.

Kono will return to Japan on Monday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Environment and energy ministers from the Group of 20 countries wrap up their two-day meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday. They have agreed to the outlines of a new international framework to tackle marine plastic waste.
G20 energy ministers agree at meeting in Japan to outlines of framework to tackle marine plastic ...
Environment and energy ministers from the Group of 20 agreed to the outline of a new international framework in order to tackle the problem of marine plastic waste, at their meeting in Karuizawa...
Akiyoshi Fushimi and his wife, Teru, carry a painting of hollyhocks into a new housing unit for evacuees in the town of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, on June 1.
At Fukushima's ground zero, a town slowly comes back to life
Shigeru Niitsuma moved back into Okuma's Ogawara district on June 1 — the first day residents were allowed to move into disaster-relief housing since the triple core meltdown at the Fukush...
Investigators seal off the area around a police station in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday morning hours after a police officer was stabbed and his pistol stolen. The suspect is still at large.
Police officer stabbed in Osaka Prefecture, man flees with service pistol
A police officer was stabbed multiple times and his pistol was stolen in the northern Osaka Prefecture city of Suita, authorities said Sunday. Officer Suzunosuke Kose, 26, was found at a ...

, , , ,