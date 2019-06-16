National / Crime & Legal

Police officer stabbed in Osaka Prefecture, man flees with service pistol

OSAKA - A police officer was stabbed and his pistol was stolen in the northern Osaka Prefecture city of Suita, authorities said Sunday, with the male suspect who fled the scene yet to be apprehended.

The 26-year-old officer Suzunosuke Kose was found at a police box with a knife embedded in the left side of his chest and other stab wounds. Emergency services were notified of the incident at around 5:40 a.m., according to police.

Kose was apparently attacked after two fellow officers on duty left the police box to respond to an emergency call reporting a home break-in. The police believe that it was a false report.

The suspect, who is facing potential robbery and attempted murder charges, is thought to be in his 30s and is about 170-180 centimeters tall.

Surveillance camera footage showed a man loitering around the police box, which is located in front of Hankyu Railway’s Senriyama Station, about an hour before the incident.

The gun was loaded with five bullets when it was stolen.

Schools in the northern Osaka area have been instructed to cancel events and club activities, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Twitter.

The incident happened at a time when the prefectural police have been stepping up security in the nearby city of Osaka where a meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will be held late this month.

Police departments in Japan have been introducing new pistol holsters designed to prevent officers from being disarmed following a series of serious incidents in which there was a struggle for a firearm.

Kose was using an older-style holster, according to the police.

In January, a university student armed with a knife and hammer slightly injured an officer at a police station in the city of Toyama. The student, who was arrested on the spot, told investigators he tried to steal a gun so he could use it to commit suicide.

Also in Toyama in June last year, a former member of the Self-Defense Forces stabbed an officer to death at a police box, stole his handgun and fatally shot a security guard at a nearby school.

Investigators seal off the area around a police station in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday morning hours after a police officer was stabbed and his pistol stolen. The suspect is still at large. | KYODO

