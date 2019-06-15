National

Kyushu Electric set to take reactor offline due to delay in anti-terrorism facility

JIJI

FUKUOKA - Kyushu Electric Power Co. is seen halting a Kagoshima Prefecture nuclear reactor next March due to a delay in the construction of a facility meant to prepare for possible terrorist attacks.

The No. 1 reactor at the Fukuoka-based company’s Sendai power plant will be the first in Japan whose operation will be suspended because of a delay in the construction of such a facility.

In April this year, the Nuclear Regulation Authority decided to order that reactors be halted if such facilities were not completed by a set deadline.

On Wednesday, the authority indicated its policy of issuing such an order about a week before the deadline.

At Kyushu Electric, construction of the facility for the 890,000-kilowatt reactor is unlikely to be completed before the deadline of March 17, 2020.

A significant reduction in the construction period is difficult despite efforts to boost efficiency, as Kyushu Electric said it is placing importance on the safety of workers, officials said.

The Sendai plant’s No. 2 reactor is also expected to be halted, as Kyushu Electric is unlikely to meet the deadline for the reactor with an output capacity of 890,000 kilowatts.

The officials said taking the reactors offline will pose no problems for the company’s electricity supply, as its thermal power generation can make up for loss.

But the company hopes to shorten the period of suspension as much as possible to minimize the impact on its earnings, the officials added.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier Izumo (front) operates with the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in South China Sea on Tuesday.
Japan's Izumo helicopter carrier, destroyer visit Vietnam's strategic Cam Ranh port
The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo helicopter carrier and a destroyer arrived at Vietnam's strategic Cam Ranh International Port on Friday in a move seen as highlighting growing the two cou...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters Friday night at his office in Tokyo after a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Abe denounces tanker attacks, but stays silent on possible suspects and urges 'restraint'
KYODO Japan "resolutely denounces" attacks on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, regardless of who is responsible for them, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday after speaking wi...
Japanese scientist Tasuku Honjo delivers a speech at the Swedish parliament in Stockholm on Dec. 11 after receiving the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine the previous day.
Nobel winner Tasuku Honjo to make decision on Opdivo lawsuit in July
Nobel laureate Tasuku Honjo said he will make a decision as early as July on whether to sue Ono Pharmaceutical Co. to demand a hike in the licensing fee for cancer drug Opdivo, which was develop...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai No. 1 (front) No. 2 reactors in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture | KYODO

, ,