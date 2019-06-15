Kyushu Electric set to take reactor offline due to delay in anti-terrorism facility

Kyushu Electric Power Co. is seen halting a Kagoshima Prefecture nuclear reactor next March due to a delay in the construction of a facility meant to prepare for possible terrorist attacks.

The No. 1 reactor at the Fukuoka-based company’s Sendai power plant will be the first in Japan whose operation will be suspended because of a delay in the construction of such a facility.

In April this year, the Nuclear Regulation Authority decided to order that reactors be halted if such facilities were not completed by a set deadline.

On Wednesday, the authority indicated its policy of issuing such an order about a week before the deadline.

At Kyushu Electric, construction of the facility for the 890,000-kilowatt reactor is unlikely to be completed before the deadline of March 17, 2020.

A significant reduction in the construction period is difficult despite efforts to boost efficiency, as Kyushu Electric said it is placing importance on the safety of workers, officials said.

The Sendai plant’s No. 2 reactor is also expected to be halted, as Kyushu Electric is unlikely to meet the deadline for the reactor with an output capacity of 890,000 kilowatts.

The officials said taking the reactors offline will pose no problems for the company’s electricity supply, as its thermal power generation can make up for loss.

But the company hopes to shorten the period of suspension as much as possible to minimize the impact on its earnings, the officials added.